Church's message after vandalism of marriage equality sign

Update 1.40pm: JUST metres from where a pro-same sex marriage banner was vandalised, the Bangalow Anglican church has posted a supportive message on its noticeboard.

"Love is from God. We welcome all regardless of sexuality," the message states.

And underneath that is a banner which reads: "Bring them here. Justice for refugees. NOW".

Original story: A HOMEMADE pro-marriage equality sign attached to the front fence of a private residence in Bangalow has been de-faced overnight with 'NO' sprayed over the 'YES'.

The property owner Asren Pugh said it was extremely disappointing to see the sign attacked.

"I can't imagine how intimidating this must be for our members of our LBGTI to see," he said.

"I suppose since yesterday's high court decision to allow the survey to proceed there are some in the community that think it's alright to behave in this way."

Mr Pugh plans to restore the sign's original message later today.

