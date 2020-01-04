Menu
Matt Henry broke his thumb on day one.
Cricket

Kiwi bowler suffers broken thumb

by Stephen Wilson and Joe Barton
4th Jan 2020 12:25 PM

NEW Zealand's tour from hell shows no sign of letting up, even in its dying days.

After the Kiwis were forced to make five changes to their team for the SCG Test due to illness and injury, the tourists confirmed ahead of day two that Matt Henry had suffered a broken thumb.

Henry suffered the injury when trying to collect a shot from Joe Burns off his own bowling on Friday.

A small mercy is that the injury is to his non-bowling hand and so he will be able to complete the match contributing on that score.

Though he is unlikely to bat.

"An X-ray last night confirmed Matt Henry has broken his left thumb following a blow on day one," read an official statement.

"It has been strapped and placed in a splint. Henry will continue to bowl in the Test with his batting match dependent."

Henry is only playing in Sydney due to "workload considerations" putting Tim Southee left out of the XI.

With Lockie Ferguson injured in Perth, Trent Boult also suffering a fractured hand and Mitchell Santner laid low with a virus, New Zealand's bowling stocks have been spread thinner than their chances of a consolidation victory in Sydney.

