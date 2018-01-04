Markets to make way for Classic

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Clive Condie (86) from Mullumbimby and Berenice Lancaster (75) from Byron Bay were the most experienced swimmers at last year's Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic.

EXPERIENCE COUNTS: Clive Condie (86) from Mullumbimby and Berenice Lancaster (75) from Byron Bay were the most experienced swimmers at last year's Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic. Christian Morrow

A MAJOR clash of two iconic Byron events, the Ocean Swim Classic and the monthly Byron Markets and Farmers markets has been averted with the markets set to remain at Butler Street until at least May.

This means the 31st Byron Bay Ocean Swim Classic and Byron bay Mitre 10 Mini Swim can go ahead as planned on Sunday May 6, 2018 adjacent to the surf club.

The monthly markets were due to take place on same site on the beach front on the same day as the Classic, while a new transit centre is being constructed at Butler Street.

But a letter to Councillor Paul Spooner from Council's Director of Corporate and Community Services Mark Arnold delivered the good news for the Whales.

"Staff have been in contact with representatives of Sydney Trains (regarding)...the proposed new bus interchange including the anticipated time frame for site occupancy. (They) have confirmed site occupancy will not be required prior to May 6, 2018.

The swim attracts up to 2,000 competitors each year and has raised more than $825,000 for local community organisations.

Secretary treasurer of the Byron Bay Winter Whales, Phil Boyd welcomed the news and thanked Cr Spooner, who is also the manager of the Byron Community Centre that runs the markets, "for his help getting an answer from council and the railways on this one.”

"We can now go ahead with planning for this year's event, the sign on website is already open,” he said. "We are also looking for any new sponsors to get on board for this year's event.”

For sponsorship enquiries call Phil on 0437 690 025 and to sign on for the swim go to: www.byronbayoceanswimclassic.com.au