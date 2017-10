LOTTE: Local crafter Lotje Boer helped children create birthday hats for the occasion.

A RAINY morning on Tuesday didn't stop the New Brighton Farmers Market from putting on a party for its 10th birthday.

The celebration featured entertainment from the Bollywood sisters, circus performers, local musicians, arts and crafts, face painting and home-made birthday cake.