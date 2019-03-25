Menu
LOCATION LOCATION: Members of the Byron Community Market Relocation Group. Community Market Manager, Byron Markets Manager, Stall Holders and Stall Holder Committee Members (left to right): Graham Double, Community Market Manager; Melaney Brans, Stall Holder; Kate Hardman, Byron Markets Manger; Susan Wood, Stall Holder; Suzie Mylecharane and Benita Martin, Stall Holder Committee Members. Grant Martin
Markets seek a temporary home

25th Mar 2019 9:46 AM

MANGERS of the Byron Community Market are working on a transition plan to identify a temporary site for the markets while upgrades at Butler Street take place.

The Market will need to relocate temporarily for 6 months and managers are working closely with stall holders and Byron Shire Council Staff to transition smoothly to a temporary home later this year.

"The plan is for all stakeholders to unite for a smooth transition to our temporary site,” Byron Markets Manager, Kate Hardiman said.

"This is ultimately an opportunity for increased visibility of the Community Market, with the potential to increase sales for stall holders, and strengthen the markets overall.”

Ms Hardiman said even though a handful of viable options were on the table being scrutinised, management were still open to hearing about alternatives.

"Potential sites must be able to accommodate all regular stall holders that currently attend the Byron Community market,” she said.

"The site must have sufficient parking for stall holders and customers, access to water and power are essential, and it must be close to the CBD of Byron Bay.”

A Byron Community Market Relocation Group has been formed with stall holders and staff working with council staff to examine all potential sites.

The Group will report an assessment and preferences to Council with a decision on the temporary location being made at the Byron Shire Council Meeting in May.

