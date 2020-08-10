Markets return with safety precautions in place

MARKETS: Sanitiser and face masks more commonplace at The Channon Markets on Sunday

MARKETS: Sanitiser and face masks more commonplace at The Channon Markets on Sunday

THE Channon Markets returned to action for the first time since March with the public turning out in numbers to support the local retailers.

The markets have been an institution in the Northern Rivers for 44 years, but the situation with the coronavirus pandemic saw all public events go into hibernation.

The Channon Craft Market, as we know it today, began in 1976 in the village hall with the motto ‘Make It, Bake It, Grow It’.

Upon opening on Sunday a raft of new rules where implemented to make the invent COVID-Safe including greater distancing between stores, customers unable to handle products, social distancing and sanitiser stations placed throughout the markets.

Store holder Kurt Foster said it was great to be back at the local markets.

“It’s awesome, it’s been difficult during the lockdown for everybody, the markets have been cancelled for months now, store holders have all been very happy to be back including myself,” Mr Foster said

“It’s only early in the day but most people come around 11-12 o’clock, I am quite happy with how I’ve done so far.”

MARKETS: The Channon Markets returned with the public turning out in good number to support them.

Mr Foster said it was a great feeling when he heard the markets were returning.

“I was ecstatic, it’s great for the community, it’s great for the store holders, everyone wins.”

Anthony Glauser, from the Rainforest4 store, said the markets were advantageous to the foundation.

“It gives us an access point to really communicate with the community, it’s all about building bridges with people and providing awareness,” Mr Glauser said.

Mr Glauser said the atmosphere of The Channon Markets was terrific.

“It’s a great environment to make that connection, it’s more relaxed so you really get people in a mindset of wanting to make change.”

“It’s so important, there are people that you don’t meet anywhere else that come through to these markets from the whole area.”

The Channon Markets are held the second Sunday of the month.