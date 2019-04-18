Market's Easter magic

MULLUMBIMBY Farmers Market's annual Good Friday market is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in one of the region's most vibrant alternative communities.

With the buzz of Bluesfest in the air, the market becomes a mini-carnival, featuring live music from local buskers, roving performers and free kids' entertainment, including circus skills workshops from Spaghetti Circus throughout the morning, where kids can try activities like plate twirling, hula hooping and stilt walking.

The market is a great place for an outdoor breakfast with several stalls offering everything from eggs and bacon to Sicilian-style breakfast, sushi, pastries, dumplings and Indonesian food. There's also local coffee, fresh juices, sugar cane juice, kombucha and homemade cordials.

You'll find all the fresh produce you need including meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables, bread, milk and eggs, as well as local macadamias and pecans, olives, fresh dips and farmhouse cheeses.

The market's bakers, Heart Breads Byron Bay and Crabbes Creek Woodfired, will be bringing along their popular hot cross buns made with organic flour and spices.

Mullumbimby-based Puremelt Chocolate will have their handmadechocolatey treats available - including gluten free and vegan options - such as their chocolate brownies, fudge and chewy Love Bites, made with almond or hazelnut meal, which are all a fantastic alternative to sugary commercial Easter eggs. Chocolate lovers can also enjoy the choc-coated macadamias from Rainforest Foods.

Other Easter gifts available at the market include colourful locally grown flowers from Jumping Red Ant, Glenyce Creighton and Liz Lualdi's stalls, and beeswax candles designed with an Easter theme such as flowers, bees and bunnies from Happy Flame.

Mullumbimby Farmers Market Good Friday market will be held from 7am-11am.