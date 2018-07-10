Latham blasted on live TV: ‘It’s really sad’

CONTROVERSIAL former Labor leader Mark Latham has recorded a robocall for Pauline Hanson's One Nation as part of her Longman by-election campaign.

Mr Latham led Labor to defeat at the 2004 federal election, but has since made a career as a media commentator.

"I'm Mark Latham, former Labor Party leader," he says on the recording, played on Sky News on Monday.

"I've had personal experience with Bill Shorten's dishonesty. He just lies and lies and lies." Mr Latham says the reason the Longman by-election is occurring is because Mr Shorten "lied" about his MPs' dual citizenship status.

"Whatever you do, don't reward Shorten's dishonesty, don't vote Labor," he says.

"Please support minor parties and independents to shake up the system and put some honest politics back into Canberra."

Mark Latham blasts Bill Shorten as a liar in the robocall. Picture: Max Markson

Senator Hanson authorised the ad.

Following the robocall bombshell, Sky News political commentator and former Labor Party senator Graham Richardson blasted Mr Latham in a heated exchange on Sky News Live on Monday night.

"You invite him to lunch and the lion will eat you for first course," Mr Richardson fires at Mr Latham after introducing him.

He then tersely reminds Mr Latham that the Labor Party is "the party that built you, the party that made you".

Senators Pauline Hanson authorised the ad. Picture: Gary Ramage

"Those people in Green Valley that contributed to you when you were in the Green Valley Branch of the Labor Party when you were going to university - I said it this afternoon on the radio - they are either rolling in their graves or they're shaking their heads if they're still alive. It is just a tragedy and it's really sad, Mark. You were once on the path to greatness. I don't know what happened."

There has been speculation Mr Latham will join One Nation but Senator Hanson explicitly denied any approach had been made or invitation issued for him to do so when the pair appeared together on Sky News.

The Richo-Latham stoush kicked on shortly afterwards as both fired barbs at each other, launching into allegations of Swiss bank accounts and dodgy dealings with criminals.

