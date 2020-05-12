Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina MP Tamara Smith with Marine Rescue representatives.
Ballina MP Tamara Smith with Marine Rescue representatives.
News

Marine Rescue has high tech eyes on the water

Liana Turner
12th May 2020 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARINE Rescue’s capabilities have been boosted with a new camera system keeping eyes on Cape Byron and the bar of the Brunswick River.

The addition comes from $47,000 in funding announced for Marine Rescue Cape Byron through the State Government’s Community Building Partnerships Program. Ballina MP Tamara Smith announced the funding on Tuesday.

Ms Smith said the funds would go toward “important improvements to the operational capability of the Marine Rescue facility” and would increase the organisation’s capacity to respond in real time and through extreme weather events.

Along with the camera system, the funding will go towards a back-up generator to ensure critical radio room operations can continue during emergencies.

“The Marine Rescue team do an excellent job in ensuring that locals and tourists alike can continue to participate in the many coastal activities available in this region, knowing that help is readily available,” Ms Smith said. “Volunteer-run organisations like Marine Rescue NSW are the lifeblood of our region and I’m privileged to be able to support the great work that they do through the Community Building Partnership program today.”

Marine Rescue’s regional operations manager for the Northern Rivers John Murray said the Cape Byron team was “very excited” about the additions.

The cameras can be remotely operated by volunteers, who will be able to move the view with a joystick or zoom in, something Mr Murray said would be a great help during emergencies at Brunswick Heads and Cape Byron.

The cameras’ view will also be accessible through an iPad on one of the rescue vessels. The technology will also be handy for monitoring bar and ocean conditions.

“It gives us the capacity to monitor the bar for incidents and monitor the bay area,” Mr Murray said. “It’s enabling us to do our job better.”

If you’re going offshore, log in with Marine Rescue on VHF channel 16 or on the MarineRescue mobile app.

ballina mp tamara smith marine rescue marine rescue cape byron nsw government funding
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

        premium_icon Nats call meeting to deal with NSW shambles

        Politics With the NSW Nationals in a shambles following a tumultuous two weeks of name-calling and leaks, the national executive will meet to deal with the issues.

        All NSW hospitals’ elective surgery wait times revealed

        premium_icon All NSW hospitals’ elective surgery wait times revealed

        Health COVID-19: Elective surgery waitlists for every NSW hospital revealed

        Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        premium_icon Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        News Move to block ‘offensive’ pay rise for NSW Police Commissioner

        ‘SO MUCH TRAUMA’: Desperate plea to fix horror road

        premium_icon ‘SO MUCH TRAUMA’: Desperate plea to fix horror road

        News "Worst stretch of road” between Brisbane and Sydney: health worker