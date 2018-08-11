Mariah Carey cancels Aussie tour, again

MARIAH CAREY has cancelled her Australian tour two months before she is due to arrive, citing a scheduling conflict.

It is the second time Carey has postponed her Australian and New Zealand tour, which was originally organised for February this year but pushed back to October.

The rescheduled tour that was set to be "much bigger" than the one in February, but in fact had slashed Perth from the bulletin.

Mariah Carey is coming back to Australia. Picture: Supplied

The singer said in a statement that she was cancelling the tour due to a "scheduling conflict".

"It is with much regret that I am unable to visit Australia & New Zealand later this year, however I promise to find new dates soon," she said.

"I've been working away on new music and I cannot wait to share it with you later this year."

She had been due to perform four shows in Australia and New Zealand, finishing at Brisbane's Sandstone Point Hotel on October 14.

The cancellation set Twitter alight, with some users suggesting the singer had mistreated her fans.

"Wow! Unbelievable... Mariah Carey has cancelled her tour. Pink had better not cancel tomorrow, and Katy Perry had better do all of her shows next week as well," one Twitter user wrote in shock.

Wow! Unbelievable! This day just keeps getting worse! Mariah Carey has cancelled her tour. Pink had better not cancel tomorrow and Katy Perry had better do all of her shows next week as well. pic.twitter.com/jR27k07Zjp — Libby Shaw (@lizsydneycomms) August 10, 2018

So @MariahCarey is cancelling her tour dates in Australia & New Zealand... wait for it...due to a "scheduling conflict" after she already changed the dates from Feb 2018 to Oct 2018. Nice way to treat your fans! #idontknowher #mariahwho #mariahdoesntgiveashitaboutherfans — Rach (@CiaoRachael) August 10, 2018

Me learning that @MariahCarey cancelled her Australia tour pic.twitter.com/TtnHI03KV0 — Tom (@tomarild82) August 10, 2018

If Mariah Carey cancelled her upcoming Asia Tour, tbh I'm not surprise. She better finish her new album. Maybe little dissapointed, because my tix is A FESTIVAL TICKET. FESTIVAL = FRONT ROW. — Ari Nugroho (@ari_nugro) August 10, 2018

In December last year, also two months prior to her tour, Carey announced she was pushing back the show until October, at the time crediting a 'necessary realignment of her international engagements for 2018'.

Touring partner MJR presents said: "We are disappointed that Mariah's shows are cancelled but look forward to hearing her new material soon. Full refunds will be given to all ticket holders from their original point of purchase and we apologize for the inconvenience to fans and ticket holders."