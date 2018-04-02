Menu
Margot stops back in Dalby over Easter

CHANCE MEETING: Donna Bell bumped into Margot Robbie in Dalby on Good Friday.
Sam Flanagan
by

HOLLYWOOD superstar and Dalby girl Margot Robbie has paid a low-key visit back to the area she calls home over the Easter break to catch up with family and friends.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor was in Australia earlier this year promoting Peter Rabbit, a new animated film she stars in as Flopsy alongside James Corden, and has returned to spend time with loved ones.

Donna Bell was in town over the weekend for a "Growing up in Dalby" reunion and bumped into Mrs Robbie by chance on Good Friday.

Ms Bell said her first encounter with the actor was a great experience.

"I had no idea that I was going to meet her, I went to pick up all of the reunion shirts from her aunty's place and she was there," Ms Bell said.

"I did have an hour with her and we spoke about general things, she's just a lovely, down-to-earth girl.

"We spoke about how I knew her aunty, because I grew up next door to her aunty."

Ms Bell said she wasn't starstruck at all because of how friendly and approachable Robbie was.

"She is so down-to-earth and doesn't make you feel that way (starstruck)," she said.

"I didn't even know she was going to be there ... I was there before her and she just walked in and said, 'Hello, I'm Margot.' No 'I'm Margot Robbie' or anything like that."

Robbie has been incredibly busy recently - on top of Peter Rabbit she was nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in biopic I, Tonya and starred in the highly successful Tourism Australia ad earlier this year that hinted at a spin-off of Crocodile Dundee.

Robbie also stars in and produced the upcoming thriller Terminal alongside Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher and Mike Myers.

The film is set to premiere around the world in May.

