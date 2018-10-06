Menu
Margot Robbie. credit: IPA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Movies

Margot Robbie to play iconic character in new film

by Mariah Haas
6th Oct 2018 3:00 PM

MARGOT Robbie is reportedly in talks to star in a Barbie movie, according to multiple outlets.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, in addition to starring in the feature film, the Oscar-nominated Aussie actress would also produce the project through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

A rep for Robbie, 28, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

According to Entertainment Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter, toy giant Mattel is teaming up with Warner Bros. to develop a movie about the iconic doll.

The studio would reportedly be taking over for Sony Pictures, where the film was previously in development.

 

Robbie is the third star to be attached to the project. Picture: Getty
A Barbie film was first announced back in 2014.

In 2016, Amy Schumer was reportedly set to star in the film. However, she later dropped out due to "scheduling conflicts," and it was reported that Anne Hathaway would be Schumer's replacement.

At the time, the plot was billed as a "contemporary spin on the toy with an emphasis on feminism and identity," per The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear if the previous plot will remain.

 

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

