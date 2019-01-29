Margot’s dramatic new Harley Quinn look

HARLEY Quinn is ready for her close-up.

Margot Robbie, 28, has given fans a first look at her character's makeover in the upcoming movie Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn). Yes, that's the full title.

"Miss me? HQ," Robbie asked in an Instagram post, which garnered nearly 1.6 million likes in just three hours.

The photo features a red-lipped, platinum blond Harley Quinn with a heart drawn on her cheek and donning an '80s-style outfit - a drastic change from her Suicide Squad look.

The film, which is slated to come out in February 2020, will centre on Robbie's DC Comics character.

"After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes - Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya - come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord," IMDb describes the plot online.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary) and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) will star alongside Robbie. Ewan McGregor will portray the supervillain Black Mask and Chris Messina will play Victor Zsasz.

Robbie recently discussed the film with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and told the host it's "not a very serious movie".

"Birds Of Prey makes it sound very serious and that's kind of like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, don't worry. I'm in this too,'" she joked. "I love a long title. I said that when we were thinking of the title. I was like, 'You know what? You know what's a great title?' Did you ever see The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out a Window and Disappeared? Long title, but I love it."

A teaser for the film was also dropped on Monday and gave fans a quick peek at the various characters.

Harley Quinn brings the gang together in the first teaser for #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/BRJ7UaHrgL — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) January 28, 2019

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission