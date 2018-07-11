Margaret sets her sights on more gold

BYRON Bay's Margaret Fisher is still on the court playing tennis at the age of 88, not just playing tennis but winning competitions.

She is a pensioner who still has her eyes on the prize of winning singles gold.

In 2017, Margaret returned from the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships in Florida as the world over-85s mixed doubles and women's doubles champion.

But even though singles gold has eluded the dual gold medallist for the past 8 years she hasn't given up.

In October, at the world championships in Croatia, she will will again attempt to bring the over-85s women's singles gold medal home to Australia.

There are no public sponsorship funds available for elite elderly athletes, so a crowd funding campaign has been launched to help get Margaret to Croatia for the world championships.

Margaret was awarded Byron Shire Senior Citizen of the Year at this year's Australia Day Awards and her achievements as a player can't be underestimated.

It was only eight years ago, on the eve of her 80th birthday that the ex-tennis player picked up her racket again for the first time in 30 years and her passion for the sport was reignited.

Three years ago she was knocked off the court by cancer. Her level of fitness provided her with medical options not usually available to elderly people and she made a full recovery, making a comeback to world championship tennis the following year and returning home from Croatia with the 2016 singles silver medal.

These days Margaret practices regularly at her local courts with men and women half her age.

Her serving practice partner is her border collie, affectionately known as Coach Leo.

To help Margaret on her way to Croatia go to: https://pozible.com/

project/88-gold