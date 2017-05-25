Margaret is going for gold again at WSSTC

TENNIS STAR: Byron Bay octogenarian Margaret Fisher won silver in the women's over 85 tournament at the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships, in Croatia.

AT 87-years-old Byron Bay pensioner Margaret Fisher is in training again for the World Super Seniors Tennis Championships and she needs your help to get there.

Last year, after being knocked off the court by cancer, Margaret, 87, made a comeback to take out the world over 85s women's singles silver medal.

This year, she's aiming for gold.

Following the withdrawal of sponsorship that supported Margaret to compete on the world stage, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help her get to the USA in October.

Margaret plays regularly with men half her age in Byron Bay and is a role model for ageing and an inspiration to all Australians.

It would be a mistake to say she plays well for her age, she just plays a great game.

But with no public sporting dollars available for older sporting legends like Margaret, her crowdfunding campaign rewards include playing a match with Margaret and a hit with her serving practice partner and coach, Margaret's border collie Leo.

For more information go to Margaret's crowdfunding page: pozible.com/project /going-for-gold.