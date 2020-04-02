Man’s skull crushed after ordering sex worker

A man has been assaulted after ordering a sex worker online.

A man has been assaulted after ordering a sex worker online.

A man who ordered a sex worker to his house near Newcastle had is skull broken when the woman allegedly showed up with a group of men.

Police claim the 48-year-old man arranged online for a rendezvous with the 25-year-old woman at his home on Government Rd, Cardiff, early on the morning of January 12.

"Shortly after her arrival, two men allegedly forced entry into the front door, armed with an ornamental sword and a metal pipe, before assaulting the man," police alleged in a media statement.

The two men and the woman allegedly stole $650 cash and fled the scene in a car driven by a third man.

The alleged victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a fractured skull and severe lacerations.

Lake Macquarie detectives set up a crime scene at the house and began investigating.

Just hours later, police claimed they found the woman at the centre of the violent alleged plot, arresting her in nearby Gateshead.

She was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and possess prohibited drug.

The male victim was taken to John Hunter Hospital with a fractured skull.

Over the next two months police traced the two men who allegedly burst into the home.

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Rankin Park on February 19 and charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear before Belmont Local Court on April 15.

A 19-year-old man was also arrested on March 27 at Wangi Wangi and charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm. He was refused bail to appear at Toronto Local Court on April 3.

Yesterday officers from the highly trained Target Action Group arrested a 23-year-old man in Windale.

He was charged with special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence - inflict grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Newcastle Local Court today.

Originally published as Man's skull allegedly crushed after ordering sex worker