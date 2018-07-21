Menu
Login

Man's leg crushed by tractor
News

Man's leg crushed by tractor

20th Jul 2018 5:57 PM

A MAN in his fifties has been airlifted to hospital after his leg was injured in a farming machinery incident on a property southwest of Toowoomba this afternoon.

RACQ LifeFlight was called to the property after the man's leg was crushed by a tractor.

An RACQ LifeFlight doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic worked alongside ground paramedics to treat the man's crushed limb.

He was in a stable condition when he was flown to Toowoomba Hospital about 4.30pm.

airlifted farm accident lifelight toowomba tractor accident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lorde reigns supreme on first night of Splendour

    Lorde reigns supreme on first night of Splendour

    Music NOT even a wardrobe malfunction could derail the Kiwi singer's return to the festival as a proper headliner five years after she replaced Frank Ocean.

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    DAY 1: Highway to Splendour with Murray Wiggle

    Music Glitter is out, felt hats are out too, and everything 1990s is in

    Take STI test for VIP entry to Splendour in the Grass

    Take STI test for VIP entry to Splendour in the Grass

    Health STI rates in Australia are rising, with the numbers doubling

    Retailer dives in to help homeless

    Retailer dives in to help homeless

    News Retailers cook up a warm brekky for homeless

    Local Partners