Man accused of killing wife applies for bail

Edward Kenneth Lord is facing court after the suspicious death of his wife Michelle Lord. The car she was in crashed into the Tweed River east of Tumbulgum in October 2015.

THURSDAY 1.35pm: A GOLD Coast man charged with murdering his wife will apply for bail when he appears via video link in Lismore Local Court next week.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 53, was extradited to NSW yesterday by Tweed Heads police and charged with murder.

Police will allege that Lord was intending to kill his wife Michelle when the car the pair was travelling in crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October 2015.

Lord was originally charged with negligent driving occasioning death in April last year and granted bail but following further investigation police this week moved to upgrade the charge.

He was arrested outside his Bonogin home on Monday evening and held in custody with Queensland police until Wednesday.

An attempt to stop the extradition to NSW failed in the Southport Magistrates Court and he was subsequently taking into custody by NSW Police and charged on Wednesday.

Just before lunch today in Byron Bay Local Court, Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told Magistrate Michael Dakin that the accused man would not be appearing in the dock and was being held in custody in Byron Bay Police Station.

Lord was represented by an agent acting on behalf of his Gold Coast and Tweed Heads-based lawyer, Michael McMillan.

The agent sought to have his client's bail application held in Tweed Heads, however Magistrate Michael Dakin said the matter was required to go to the centralised committal court in Lismore.

Magistrate Dakin ordered Lord appear via video link in the Lismore Local Court next Tuesday, March 7, when he is expected to apply for bail.

Lord, from Bonogin in the Gold Coast Hinterland, was extradicted from Queensland on Wednesday

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed on Wednesday a man would be charged in relation to an October 2015 incident.

"Tweed Heads detectives travelled to Southport court today (Wednesday) for an extradition hearing in relation to a 52-year-old male person," he said.

"He was subsequently released into the custody of New South Wales police to be extradited to New South Wales, and that's in relation to the murder of his wife back in October 2015.

"A man had previously been charged with negligent driving causing death in April of 2016 and he will now be charged with murder in relation to that matter."

Lord was driving when the car he and his wife, Michele Lee Lord, were in, crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October, 2015.