Man‘s bail revoked after issue arises with rehab centre

A BOOYONG man charged over an alleged home break-in is back behind bars after having his bail revoked.

Jackson Barrow, 28, also known as Jackson Burrows, was due to appear before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

In July, Mr Barrow, from Booyong, lodged a not guilty plea to a charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege he and two co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15.

They allegedly stole a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash.

His defence solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke told the court Mr Barrow was not well.

"There is a message that has come through from Correctives," she said.

"He is in hospital.

"He's not able to appear."

Ms Anderson-Clarke said she was therefore not in a position to appropriately respond to the police brief of evidence.

That brief was due to be filed upon the defence by August 17.

The court heard Barrow had been on bail, but this was revoked when a detention application was made before the court in Inverell on Friday.

Police prosecutor Val Short said this change occurred because the accused was "unable to go back to rehab".

Ms Anderson-Clarke made no application for her client to be released again.

The matter will return to court on September 28 and Mr Barrow is expected to appear by video link on that day.