Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Police are searching for Johnwill Swain Gizu for removing GPS device and assaulting woman.
Crime

Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

by SAM FLANAGAN
28th Oct 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man who assaulted an elderly woman this morning and stole her car has been identified as a dangerous sex offender, with police and Queensland Corrective Services searching for him.

Johnwill Swain Gizu is supervised under the Dangerous Prisoners Sexual Offenders Act 2003.

He was last seen at the Stockland Shopping Centre, Aitkenvale after removing his

GPS tracking device.

It's after this that Gizu stole the car of an 85-year-old woman.

If you have seen the man, you should not approach him and contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero (000).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Description:

Johnwill Swain Gizu.
Johnwill Swain Gizu.

Height - cm: 188cm

Weight - kg: 96kg

Build: Heavy

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Body Markings:

Left hand - Tattoo of a skeleton on back of hand

Originally published as Manhunt underway for dangerous offender

crime johnwill swain gizu

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        Premium Content 'Costly, unnecessary': Fresh opposition to Dunoon dam

        News “THE proposed Dunoon Dam is the latest symptom of this unsustainable growth system that leads to overdevelopment.”

        Rain or shine? BOM’s summer weather forecast

        Premium Content Rain or shine? BOM’s summer weather forecast

        News BOM’s has released the climate outlook for the Far North Coast from November to...

        Stunning film delves into alien-looking world of fungi

        Premium Content Stunning film delves into alien-looking world of fungi

        News NORTHERN Rivers filmmakers are about to release their first feature documentary...

        CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

        Premium Content CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

        News Woman, 93, was hurt in a crash on Ballina Rd in East Lismore