Manhunt ends in arrest after week-long search

John Joseph Taylor was charged over the crash that killed cyclist Cameron Frewer.

EXCLUSIVE:

THE MAN charged with killing cyclist and father-of-three Cameron Frewer has been arrested after a week-long manhunt.

John Joseph Taylor, 45, was arrested on Saturday, picked up on an outstanding warrant after he allegedly failed to appear in Maroochydore District Court last Monday.

Mr Frewer's widow, Catherine, had expected Mr Taylor would be sentenced last Monday, and had been preparing to read out a victim impact statement.

The courts had listed his matter for sentencing.

Mr Taylor was charged with dangerously operating a motor vehicle causing death and driving with a relevant drug in his system after Mr Frewer's death while cycling on Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

Maroochydore Police confirmed Mr Taylor had been arrested on Saturday, in relation to an outstanding warrant, and he spent the remainder of the weekend in Maroochydore Watchhouse.

Mr Taylor was understood to be due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow morning in relation to a bail matter.

Cameron Frewer had created a facebook page to educate drivers about cyclists on the roads.

Barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates were granted leave to withdraw from the matter last Monday.

Mr Frewer's wife, Catherine Frewer told the Daily she felt exhausted yet relieved when she received the message that Mr Taylor had been arrested.

"I couldn't sleep at night knowing he was out there somewhere," Mrs Frewer said.

"It was all very overwhelming.

"The police have done a good job, so I'm really glad."

Mrs Frewer said the Caloundra police informed her on Saturday morning that Mr Taylor had been located and arrested.

"It's good to know," Mrs Frewer said.

"I've been ensured that he will be kept in custody until sentencing."

Catherine Frewer, widow of cycling safety advocate Cam Frewer.

Mrs Frewer said she felt she had been living in the past and just wanted closure.

"It has been hanging over my head," she said.

"Until you get sick you don't realise how much this has drained you. It makes me angry but some day it will be done.

If found guilty on the recent charge Mrs Frewer said she hoped he would be punished.

"I just hope they throw the book at him as well and throw down a tougher penalty," she said.

"I'm not keeping my hopes up from what I heard on Monday, but we'll know once it's a sentence date and he'll be there because he can't go anywhere now."

Mrs Frewer said she was angry last Monday.

"I was disappointed that I couldn't read out my victim statement which I'm still planning on reading out," she said.

REMEMBERING CAM: Catherine Frewer has stayed strong for her children Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar in the year since her husband, Cameron's tragic death. Photo: Peter Wallis/Contributed

"I was building myself up to stand out there and read what I have written, which is quite a lot, and to hear that all of a sudden he was not there … very disappointing and very angry.

"I had the nerve to be up there and face you."

Mrs Frewer said the situation had left her exhausted and sick, but she had been receiving a lot of support from family and friends.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow," she said.

"I'm going to get some sleep and hopefully start to get well."