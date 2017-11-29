Managing tourism's impacts

BYRON Shire plays host to 2.1million visitors each year drawn by the laid back lifestyle and gorgeous beaches.

BYRON Shire Council will host more than 40 other councils at a national Tourism Advocacy Alliance meeting next week in Sydney.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson said councils from across Australia have signed up to attend the first meeting.

"It is no secret that Byron Shire is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country and this comes at a price for local residents,” Cr Richardson said.

Latest statistics from Tourism NSW show in 2016/17 Byron Shire hosted about 2.1million visitors.

"Between 2014-2017 our visitor numbers grew by 50 per cent compared to 8 per cent for NSW so the impact on our infrastructure, the environment and our community is absolutely immense,” the mayor said.

"Byron is not the only shire dealing with these issues so the formation of the Tourism Advocacy Alliance will be a great opportunity to bring councils together to develop ideas, strategies and solutions.

"Tourism is an important industry for the Byron Shire and one of our priorities is to find ways of recovering costs from visitors to help manage the impact on our community.

"One of the roles of the Tourism Advocacy Alliance could be to lobby State and Federal governments to recognise the pressure tourism is putting on some local government areas and the communities they serve.”