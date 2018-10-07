Menu
ARREST: A man has been arrested for threating to kill police.
Man with samurai sword threatening to kill police arrested

Aisling Brennan
by
7th Oct 2018 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:07 AM

A MAN threatening to kill police has been charged after a two-hour negotiation with officers at a Murwillumbah motel overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District officers responded to reports an 18-year-old Murwillumbah man was allegedly yelling out that he was going to kill someone while he was at the motel on Saturday night.

Once police arrived at the motel, the man allegedly immediately became aggressive, locked himself in a room and allegedly threatened to kill police.

Police negotiated with the man for two hours.

The man was eventually arrested after police had to use capsicum spray during the arrest.

Police will allege the man was in possession of a metal pole and samurai sword.

The man was charged with intimidation, malicious damage, armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault police and use weapon to avoid arrest.

The man was refused bail and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on October 7.

Tweed Daily News

