Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
A man has entered the reception area of a law firm and allegedly smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.
Crime

‘Man with hammer’ smashes up city law firm

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Nov 2019 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has allegedly entered the reception area of a Townsville law firm and smashed the front windows and the inside of the office with a hammer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to Anderson Telford Lawyers on Walker St about 3.30pm.

The spokeswoman said a man is in police custody who sustained injuries while he was allegedly smashing property and was receiving treatment at the Townsville Hospital.

Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to reports a man was allegedly smashing the windows of a local lawyer's office. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A witness said they saw the man enter the office with a hammer.

anderson telford lawyers crime law firm lawyer violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        premium_icon Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        News Teen driver visiting Byron was pulled over by police

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading

        Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        premium_icon Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        Council News Water will not be available while the work takes place