Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Breaking

Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

More stories:

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

critical condition gunshot gunshot wound
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Process that led to fish kill ‘flawed to its core’

        premium_icon Process that led to fish kill ‘flawed to its core’

        Environment 12.4 TONNES of dead fish were removed from the estuary’s banks after the incident.

        Mullum 5G Telstra tower upgrade not completed yet

        premium_icon Mullum 5G Telstra tower upgrade not completed yet

        News IT should have taken six days, but the telco has confirmed the work is still...

        Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        premium_icon Masked graffiti accused has his charges dismissed

        News THE court imposed a range of treatment-based conditions.

        When will we spot Migaloo passing the Far North Coast?

        premium_icon When will we spot Migaloo passing the Far North Coast?

        News AUSTRALIAN Eastern Humpback whales are on the move to the warmer northern waters...