The South Australian man who shot dead his teenage son and his girlfriend last year will spend a minimum of 34 years behind bars.

Pawel Klosowski killed his son Lukasz, 19, along with his girlfriend, Chelsea Ireland, also 19, after they visited Klosowski on his property at Mount McIntyre, near Millicent, in the state's southeast early last year.

In November 2020, Klosowski, 46, pleaded guilty to both of their murders.

On Thursday, the killer was sentenced to life in jail with a non-parole period of 34 years in the Adelaide Supreme Court. He will be 80 years old by the time he is eligible for parole.

Pawel Klosowski, of Mount McIntyre, has been sentenced for murdering his son Lukasz Klosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19.

In his pre-sentencing hearing earlier this month, Klosowski went to apologise to the court but friends and family of the two victims stood up and walked out of the courtroom, re-entering only when he had finished speaking.

Klosowski cried as he apologised "for taking two beautiful lives".

"I acted like a monster. The world would be a better place if I shot myself instead," he said.

"They were two wonderful people who were clearly destined to live happy … I destroyed the lives of their family and many other people."

Lukasz Klosowski’s mother Magda Pearce spoke of her grief and sadness. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Roy VanDerVegt

During that same hearing, the court was brought to tears as the victims' relatives, including Ms Ireland's parents and sister and Mr Klosowski's mother spoke of their grief and sadness.

Ms Ireland's sister Maddie told the murderer that he would "rot in the fiery pits of hell" and would never know true happiness.

"You didn't deserve Lukasz," she said in her victim impact statement.

More to come

Originally published as Man who killed teenage son sentenced

The murderer said the pair were ‘wonderful people’. Picture: Supplied

Chelsea Ireland's dad Greg and mother Debra provided victim impact statements. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Roy VanDerVegt