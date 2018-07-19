Menu
One person has died in a motorcycle crash near Townsville overnight.
Breaking

Hospital gunman charged with attempted murder

19th Jul 2018 9:16 AM

BREAKING

A man who was under police guard in Canberra Hospital last night when he allegedly wrestled a gun from an officer and fired shots has been charged with attempted murder.

The 26-year-old had been arrested and charged over a serious traffic incident on Wednesday morning and was being held at Canberra Hospital.

The man allegedly assaulted police about 4pm, taking one of their weapons before firing it, though no member of staff or the public were injured during the incident.

He is expected to appear before a Canberra court on Thursday.

