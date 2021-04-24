Menu
Christopher John Adcock who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged with his death
Crime

Man who allegedly assaulted brother to be charged over death

Laura Pettigrew
24th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:11 AM
A Caboolture South man who allegedly assaulted his brother in March causing his death will have his charges upgraded, a court has heard.

It is alleged Darren Adcock, 31, suffered a severe brain injury when he was punched by his brother, Christopher John Adcock, while at his niece's 8th birthday party in Landsborough at 4.30pm on March 11.

He died in hospital on April 3 after his life support was switched off.

Mr Adcock, who was arrested in Rockhampton on March 12, was charged with grievous bodily harm - domestic violence offence and wilful damage.

He was also charged with four other offences including possessing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman told Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday the alleged victim had died and police would upgrade the charge to unlawful striking causing death.

Man who allegedly assaulted brother has matters transferred

Defence lawyer Luke Bull, who appeared as an agent for Mr Adcock, said the 38 year old was due to have a new charge presented on Friday but his video link was cancelled.

Mr Bull asked Magistrate Kurt Fowler for the matters to be adjourned.

Mr Fowler adjourned the matter to April 27.

Mr Adcock will appear on video link on that date.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

