Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was convicted and fined on two counts of drug possession and one of possessing a knife.
The man was convicted and fined on two counts of drug possession and one of possessing a knife.
News

Man warned police his brownies would blow their ‘head off’

Jasmine Minhas
4th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 5th Aug 2020 6:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"DON'T try those - they'll blow your head off."

Those were the words of warning Bruce Raymond Coffey gave police when they arrested him for possessing cannabis brownies, it was heard in court this week.

The elderly man appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced on two counts of possess prohibited drug and one of possessing a knife.

Magistrate Ian Rodgers said Coffey had been found in possession of a number of plastic containers which were found to contain 276g of cannabis leaf.

They also contained brownies which Coffey informed police were cannabis brownies, before he gave them his words of caution.

Coffey was also found in possession of a knife which was described by police as being ornamental.

When handing down his sentence Magistrate Rodgers noted Coffey had a criminal history involving drug offences.

Magistrate Rodgers said he was sentenced to a term of imprisonment for drug supply nearly 15 years ago.

However the magistrate stated the fresh offences were on the lower scale of objective seriousness.

Coffey was convicted and fined $180 for possessing the cannabis leaf, $120 for the cannabis brownies, and $180 for possessing a knife.

Coffey nodded and left the courtroom.

More Stories

cannabis coffs harbour local court drug offences drug possession editors picks possess cannabis
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why the streets of Byron Bay will be very quiet this year

        premium_icon Why the streets of Byron Bay will be very quiet this year

        News COVID-19 restrictions have forced the council to make a tough decision to keep the public safe.

        $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        premium_icon $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        News A NEW pilot program aims to support organisations that create “regenerative and...

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        News THE 13-year-old was last seen in Tweed Heads.

        In Hearts Wake show off their heavy sounds, green thumbs

        premium_icon In Hearts Wake show off their heavy sounds, green thumbs

        Music THE Byron band wants your help to plant 1000 trees on a hinterland property.