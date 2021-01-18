Man ‘wants to be a better person’ after luxury goods theft

A man has been sentenced for his part in a Byron hinterland break-in where large amounts of high-end goods were stolen.

A man has been sentenced for his part in a Byron hinterland break-in where large amounts of high-end goods were stolen.

A man who claims he sought support but instead found himself caught up in a Byron hinterland break-in where a haul of valuables was stolen "wants to be a better person", a court has heard.

Jarrod Cameron, 25, from Port Macquarie, had pleaded guilty to aggravated break-and-enter over the March 22, 2020 theft of numerous valuables from a Coorabell home.

Defence lawyer Tom Ivey told the court Cameron moved north and met his co-accused before going to stay with him in Byron Bay, Tweed Heads Local Court heard on Friday.

"Mr Cameron meets up with him, is offered support from (the co-accused)," Mr Ivey said.

"He got there and it turned out in fact (the other man) was using prohibited drugs."

Mr Ivey said both men were soon using drugs daily and it was a "poor environment" for his client.

When the break-in unfolded, Mr Ivey said his client and the co-accused "were up all night driving around".

"He says … (the co-accused) drives past an address where he says words to the effect of: 'I've checked this place out before'," Mr Ivey said.

"He's there, when he's told in effect that it's happening."

Mr Ivey said his client had a "high degree of insight" about the offence and expressed "shame and regret" about what happened.

"He said to me he wants to be a better person," Mr Ivey said.

According to court documents, the occupant of the home returned about 11am the day of the incident to find many items stolen, including high-end jewellery, a passport, a fur jacket and many other valuables.

A crowbar, and black cap were located in a bedroom while a glove was later found on the property.

Police executed a search warrant at the home in Byron Bay, where the pair were living, on March 22.

Cameron was arrested by police in Port Macquarie on June 23.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account Cameron's past offences but also found he was "genuinely remorseful".

He convicted Cameron and sentenced him to 18 months' prison.

He will first be eligible for parole in August this year.