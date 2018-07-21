Man uses 'firearm' in Springfield bottle shop robbery

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery of a bottle shop in Springfield yesterday afternoon.

About 2.15pm a man entered the Main Street business, produced what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the shop attendant.

The female attendant complied and the man removed a sum of cash from the register and stole a bottle of alcohol from a shelf before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man or have more information to come forward.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.