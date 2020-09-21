Farmer finds woman 'abandoned' on roadside at 4am

A MAN will face court after he allegedly led police in a pursuit, assaulted a woman with a broken bottle and attempted to run down a police officer.

Officers from Richmond Police District were patrolling at South Lismore about 2am on Sunday, when they detected a black utility with the incorrect registration plates.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated but terminated a short time later.

About 4am, police attended a property at Bottle Creek to assist a 43-year-old woman who had been located by a farmer.

Officers were told the woman was a passenger in the black ute and shortly after the pursuit, she had a verbal argument with the male driver - who is known to her - before he stopped the car and they got out.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened the woman with a broken glass bottle, injuring her neck, before stealing her purse and abandoning her on the side of the road.

Following inquiries, police located the black ute on Union Street, South Lismore, about 6pm.

As officers approached, a male senior constable opened the driver's door and the driver allegedly reversed at speed, striking the officer with the door and knocking him a short distance.

The driver then rammed a fully marked police car, causing front-end damage, before another officer was able to remove him from the vehicle and place him under arrest.

The male senior constable suffered minor injuries to both arms and was treated at Lismore Base Hospital. He has since been released from hospital.

The 34-year-old man was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with a number of offences, including armed robbery, police pursuit, speeding, driving furiously and causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, attempting to stalk/intimidate with the intention of causing fear of harm (domestic), having a knife in a public place, and reckless driving.

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court later today.

Inquiries are continuing.