Man ‘trapped’ at steelworks dies

A man has died at the steelworks in Port Kembla, NSW. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

A man has died after reportedly becoming trapped between a vehicle and machinery at a steelworks in NSW's Illawarra region.

Emergency services were called to the industrial site at Port Kembla, south of Wollongong, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday following the reports of the accident.

Emergency services on scene at the Port Kembla worksite. Picture: Madeline Crittenden

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, the man died," NSW Police said in a statement.

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be that of a 59-year-old man."

The Port Kembla steelworks. Picture: Dean Lewins/AAP

The Illawarra Mercury reports the victim had been involved in maintenance work at the site.

Nine reports he was pinned between a crane and a ute.

Inquiries continue and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

BREAKING: A man has died after being pinned between a crane and ute at Port Kembla Steelworks. Police are on scene investigating the circumstances. #9News pic.twitter.com/HbZdUVjaim — Kaitlan Tukukino (@KaitlanTuk) May 6, 2020

