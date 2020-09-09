Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A trio has been charged over an alleged break-in and associated thefts at a North Coast home.
A trio has been charged over an alleged break-in and associated thefts at a North Coast home.
Crime

Man to defend charge after luxury goods allegedly stolen

Liana Turner
9th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged over an alleged aggravated break-in on the Far North Coast will defend the allegation.

Matthew James McAlister, 34, from Raymond Terrace, was not required to appear before Byron Bay Local Court when the case was mentioned on Monday.

The solicitor representing Mr McAlister had written to the court to lodge a not guilty plea to the charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company.

Mr McAlister is charged alongside two others over the alleged break-in of a home in New Brighton between 7.30am and 7pm on April 15 this year.

Police will allege the group stole a G Shock sports watch, Rolex watch, Honda motorbike, old mobile phones, an unknown amount of food, alcohol, toiletries and linen and $500 cash from the home.

Magistrate Karen Stafford ordered the brief of evidence to be served by early October.

Mr McAlister is expected to face court via video link when the case returns to court on October 26.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime northern rivers crime theft allegations
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gym owner slapped man who used his facility without paying

        Premium Content Gym owner slapped man who used his facility without paying

        Crime A BUSINESS owner who took a disagreement into his own hands has been sentenced over the attack.

        Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        Premium Content Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        News Ballina has been the most searched-for destination in Australia

        It’s official! Zac confirms romance with Byron waitress

        Premium Content It’s official! Zac confirms romance with Byron waitress

        Celebrity Couple stepping out hand-in-hand for first time during lunch date

        Byron Bay connection to multi-millionaire’s family dispute

        Premium Content Byron Bay connection to multi-millionaire’s family dispute

        News Rich businessman who owned popular pub loses properties, luxury cars