Police shoot man dead in Perth

Armed police are on the scene in Ellenbook, Perth. Picture: Channel 9.

Armed police are on the scene in Ellenbook, Perth. Picture: Channel 9.

Police have shot dead a man in suburban Perth.

Officers were attending a domestic dispute at an address in Beechboro in the city's north east when the fatality occurred.

It comes as a second man was detained by police in a separate incident elsewhere after he threatened to blow himself up with explosives.

In the first incident, Western Australian Police said officers went to a house at 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Armed police surrounded the home in Ellenbook, Perth. Picture: Channel 9.

Neighbours told The West Australian the family involved were quiet and there had not been any previous disturbances at the house.

"I thought it was a big bang at the neighbour's door but it must have been a gunshot," said one resident of the street.

A spokesman for the force told news.com.au the incident was "family related" and confirmed the man was shoot by an officer. He said the deceased was not carrying a gun but was armed with a knife.

In Ellenbrook, also in the city's north east, a man is in custody after he threatened to detonate a series of bombs he said were located around his home.

The Tactical Response Group was called just after 5pm with armed officers in attendance.

Armed police are on the scene in Ellenbook, Perth. Picture: Channel 9.

Channel 9 reported the man may also said he had explosives attached to his own body.

WA Police said it was likely a "mental health event" and the man surrendered to officers.

No explosives were subsequently found at the scene. News.com.au understands the threats may have been caused by a dispute between residents in a public housing estate.

Roads are open after the area was shut down for more than an hour.