Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Man tested positive for coronavirus at CQ mine

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPPLIER who visited BMA's Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

"We are providing support and care to those impacted," the BHP spokesperson said.

"Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine."

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.

More Stories

Show More
bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp billiton caval ridge coronavrius daunia mine
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festival site gives patch of land to neighbouring nature reserve

        premium_icon Festival site gives patch of land to neighbouring nature...

        Environment THE transfer of more than 37ha will increase the reserve’s area by more than five per cent.

        Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday letting

        premium_icon Councillor hits back at ‘baseless assertions’ on holiday...

        News “DOING nothing is not an option given … how much our community is suffering due to...

        ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        premium_icon ‘Great regret’: SCU postpones graduation ceremony

        News 'We recognise the inconvenience it will inevitably cause'

        How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        premium_icon How your $750 can keep local businesses open

        News Business owner pleads with the community to make ‘conscious choices’