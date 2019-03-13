Menu
A Whitsunday man suffered serious burns in a fire this morning.
News

Man suffers serious burns after explosion

Claudia Alp
by
13th Mar 2019 2:29 PM

A MAN suffered serious burns in a fire in Gregory River this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a serious condition about 11.38am with burns to his chest, abdomen and arm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said one crew attended a Dingo Beach Rd property about 12.20pm after receiving reports of an explosion and "some kind of petrol fire".

There was no sign of fire when the crew arrived, the spokesperson said.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition as of 2.20pm.

editors picks explosion gregory river whitsunday
Whitsunday Times

