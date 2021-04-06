Menu
NSW Ambulance have transported a man to Lismore Base Hospital following a truck rollover. Pics Bill Hearne
News

Man taken to Lismore hospital after truck rollover

Aisling Brennan
6th Apr 2021 2:55 PM
A man has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital following a truck rollover on the Northern Rivers.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said three crews attended a truck rollover near the intersection of Lismore Road and Binna Burra Road, Binna Burra, shortly before 2pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 40s, who was driving the truck, was treated for minor injuries and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic on Lismore Rd following a truck rollover.
However, the spokesman said paramedics were concerned the man could potentially have a neck injury, so he was fitted with a spinal brace as a precaution.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

