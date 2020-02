Paramedics were called to a West Gladstone home this morning.

PARAMEDICS were called to a West Gladstone home this morning after reports of a lawnmower accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said emergency services were called at 7.50am to assist after a man became trapped under a lawnmower.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with no serious injuries.