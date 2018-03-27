Menu
Login
News

Man swallowed by escalator in terrifying footage

by Ally Foster

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a man was swallowed by an escalator as a hole unexpectedly opened up beneath him.

The video shows dozens of people walking down the seemingly broken escalator during rush hour at Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey.

As the man, named by local media as Mehmet Ali Erik, hops on the escalator suddenly jolts to life causing a section to collapse, pushing the man into the hole before the metal stairs close over the top of him.

Mehmet was reportedly trapped in the hole for an hour and was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued by firefighters.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality stated that a warning sign has been put up near the broken escalator, though it failed to stop people from using it.

Topics:  accident cctv editors picks escalator rescue viral video

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WATCH: Teen screamed for ‘God's help’ during police beating

WATCH: Teen screamed for ‘God's help’ during police beating

Explosive raw footage captured on an onlooker’s mobile phone shows four officers holding the teenager on the ground and beating him 19 times with a baton.

Chance for your school to adopt a dolphin

ADOPT A DOLPHIN: Care for dolphins week competition for schools.

Adopt a dolphin for your school.

Don Walker's solo career now on vinyl

Don Walker, of Cold Chisel fame, has released his third solo album Hully Gully. Supplied by Chrissie Vincent PR. Please credit photo to Bleddyn Butcher.

He's coming to play locally with his band in April

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses.

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Local Partners