Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

by Brianna Morris-Grant
29th Nov 2020 12:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a serious condition after a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well.

Paramedics were called to the scene around 9.30am after reports of an incident involving a jet ski and nearby mangroves.

Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter
Queensland Ambulance have shared photos after a man was seriously injured in a jet ski incident in Jacobs Well. Photo: Twitter

The man in his 50s was picked up by Volunteer Marine Rescue Jacobs Well.

He is in a serious condition and has suffered a "serious abdominal injury" according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

He has been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with the High Acuity Response Unit.

The High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

 

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man suffers serious injuries in jet ski incident

More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
More photos shared by QAS. Photo: Twitter
editors picks jet skis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        Premium Content 'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        News TEEN drivers in 4WD vehicles terrorised walkers on a beach on Friday evening, in what was described as "like a scene out of a Mad Max movie".

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        News Locals in Byron Bay are seeing a lot of new faces at the moment

        25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        Premium Content 25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        News Pubs are poised to immediately create 9000 jobs and clubs 16,000

        Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Premium Content Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Property Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Matt Damon were rumoured to want it