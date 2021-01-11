Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an incident at Jackadgery this morning after a bull rolled onto a 73-year-old man.
News

Man suffers serious injuries in Jackadgery cattle accident

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 1:57 PM
A Jackadgery man has been hospitalised with serious pelvic injuries following a cattle accident this morning.

Emergency services, including NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to a property at Jackadgery, west of Grafton, about 10.40am following reports a bull had rolled onto a man.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 73-year-old male for serious pelvic injuries before he was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

