Man suffers head injury after disagreement gets out of hand

A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital after a disagreement between two groups of youths got out of hand in Byron Bay.

Police said the incident occurred at the bus stop on Jonson St, near Railway Park, at 9.25pm on Friday.

A couple of the youths became involved in an altercation, with one of the men taken to Tweed Heads hospital with a small laceration.

Police said the other person involved has been identified, and investigations are continuing.