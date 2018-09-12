Menu
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
News

Man suffers head injuries in Kinchant Dam crash

Melanie Plane
by
11th Sep 2018 7:31 AM

UPDATE 7.45AM: THE single occupant of a vehicle which rolled on Kinchant Dam Road this morning has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed the driver, a male, suffered minor head injuries and was transported in a stable condition.

BREAKING 7.30AM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash at Kinchant Dam.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed fire crews, ambulance and police were at the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Kinchant Dam Road.

"When we arrived, police were on scene but Queensland Ambulance Service were still on the way," the spokesman said.

"We provided initial treatment to the driver before QAS arrived."

Paramedics are currently treating one person at the scene.

kinchant dam kinchant dam road mackay crash queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News AFTER holding their breath waiting for years Alan and jenny Tunks breath a sigh of releif.

    True grit in times of drought

    True grit in times of drought

    News Show your true grit and help Bingara

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    News Magpies go for hat trick

    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    News Asbestos clean up at Mullum Hospital

    Local Partners