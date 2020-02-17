Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

UPDATE: Man struck by 500kg object at Rocky worksite

Jack Evans
17th Feb 2020 1:42 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE1.27pm: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with "spinal precautions" following a workplace incident. 

Crews were called to the site at 12:32pm. 

The man was transported from Peak Hill Quarry in a stable condition.

 INITIAL 12.45pm: Ambulance crews are heading to Peak Hill Quarry after reports a man was struck in the head by a 500kg piece of metal struck his head.

It is understood the man has sustained neck and back injuries but his condition at this stage is not known.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance services workplace incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        ‘Intense, fast moving’ storm warning

        Weather Wild storms with heavy rain could race through parts of the south, east and west this week with a tropical cyclone bubbling up in the north.

        FOR SALE: Nimbin’s million dollar properties

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Nimbin’s million dollar properties

        Property Here are five of the most expensive properties for sale

        Good news announced for locals wanting a Splendour ticket

        premium_icon Good news announced for locals wanting a Splendour ticket

        News A full list of locations for Splendour tickets.

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        Effort to clean up Byron’s beach postponed to the weekend

        News The event was rescheduled due to the recent wet weather