An alleged drug smuggler has been busted with almost 100kgs of marijuana worth $450,000 at a border checkpoint between Queensland and NSW.
Crime

Man stopped at border with $450k of marijuana

by Greg Stolz
10th Apr 2020 8:31 AM
AN alleged drug smuggler has been busted with almost 100kgs of marijuana worth $450,000 at a border checkpoint on the Gold Coast.

The 31-year-old Palm Beach man was driving a Ford Ranger ute with a trailer was intercepted at Tugun about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

It will be alleged that during a search of the vehicle police located 93 kilograms of cannabis and $4,300 cash. The drugs located have a street value of $450,000.

The man was arrested and charged with the possession of dangerous drugs and the possession of property suspected of be used in connection with a drug offence.

File picture: Queensland Police stop vehicles on Griffith Street Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick
He has been bailed to appear at the Coolangatta Magistrates Court on July 6, 2020.

The man was also issued a $1,334 infringement notice for breaching the Chief Health Officer's direction.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch said any person attempting to enter the state, , even if they are a Queensland resident should expect a heightened level of scrutiny.

"In addition to the current biosecurity risks, police will remain vigilant to disrupt any criminal activity," Detective Inspector Ahearn said.

Originally published as Man stopped at Qld border with $450k of marijuana

