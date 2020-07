A man has been stabbed to death in Pyrmont this morning. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

A man has been stabbed to death in Pyrmont in central Sydney this morning.

Emergency services were called to an apartment complex on Bunn Street about 8am following reports of a stabbing.

Police are at the scene of a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex in central Sydney. Picture: 7 News

The man died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

A crime scene has been established by officers from Sydney City Police Area Command.

More to come

Originally published as Man stabbed to death in central Sydney