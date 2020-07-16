Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
A man has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a street this morning.
Crime

Man stabbed on busy street

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jul 2020 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been left in a serious condition after being stabbed on a Surfers Paradise street early Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called after a man in his 30s was found near a service station at the corner of Monaco St and the Gold Coast Hwy.

Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were also on scene.

The man was taken in a serious but stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man stabbed on Surfers Paradise street

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        premium_icon Forensic examination of skeletal remains could take 'weeks'

        News POLICE hunting for clues into the disappearance of a Northern NSW woman have found skeletal remains.

        Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        premium_icon Your new digital edition of The Northern Star has arrived

        News New, exciting addition has arrived on our website's homepage

        ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        premium_icon ‘Not happy at all’: Tweed’s border blow-up

        News Furious locals take aim at interstate visitors flooding area

        'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        premium_icon 'Not too late': NRRRL says clubs who left can come back

        Rugby League PLAYERS, match officials, clubs and fans are thrilled the Northern Rivers Regional...