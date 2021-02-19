Menu
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 5:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

