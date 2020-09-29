Menu
A man has died in a horror workplace accident. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Man squashed in horror accident

by Erin Lyons
29th Sep 2020 10:54 AM

An elderly man has died in a horror workplace accident in central west NSW after a piece of machinery fell off a truck and squashed him at a worksite northwest of Dubbo.

NSW Ambulance dispatched two crews to the site on Wonbobbie Rd, Tenandra, about 5.30pm on Monday where they desperately worked to treat the man for critical injuries to his chest and abdomen, a spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

A chopper was also sent but it didn't land.

The man tragically died shortly after.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 70s, police said.

Officers have launched an investigation and police have notified SafeWork NSW.

Originally published as Man squashed in horror accident

